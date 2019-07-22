Bruce Springsteen’s inspiring tunes help a teen through tough times: Hastings Litfest 2019

One of 2019’s most anticipated films will be screened at Hastings Literary Festival next month.

Blinded By The Light, which is based on the autobiographical book by journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, will be shown at Kino Teatr, St Leonards on Sea, on Saturday, August 31 (7pm), alongside a talk by the author.

Safraz Manzoor

A spokesperson said: “The film tells the story of a teenager of Pakistani descent growing up in 1980s England amid racial and economic turmoil, who draws solace and inspiration from the culturally unlikely source of Bruce Springsteen’s music and lyrics.

“The screening marks the first time Manzoor will talk about the film following its UK general release on August 14. Blinded by the Light – which takes its title from a Springsteen song and features many of his hits – has been endorsed by The Boss himself.”

The film is directed by Gurinder Chadha who also directed Bend it Like Beckham and ITV’s Beecham House. It stars Viveik Kalra and Holby City star Kulvinder Ghir, as well as comedian Rob Brydon.

LitFest co-founder Sam Davey said: “We’re very happy indeed to be welcoming Sarfraz Manzoor to talk about the film and his book as well as his lifelong obsession with Bruce Springsteen.

“It’s a chance to see one of the year’s most keenly-anticipated films along with a rare opportunity to meet the author, hear the story behind the movie and ask questions.”

Blinded By The Light received standing ovations at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Tickets cost £15. Visit hastingslitfest.org or www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

Hastings Literary Festival recently announced its programme for 2019.

This year’s event – which runs from Friday, August 30, to Sunday, September 1 – features George Orwell’s adopted son Richard Blair, musician and writer Tracey Thorn, TV presenters Alice Roberts and Lucy Cooke, and many Sussex authors.

There will be 52 events at venues throughout Hastings and St Leonards and its theme, ‘in other words’, reflects Hastings LitFest’s ambition to bring together a diverse range of literary voices.

As well as author talks, Hastings LitFest 2019 will feature panel discussions, workshops for budding authors, ‘meet the agent’ sessions, and lots of creative activities for kids.

Sir David Hare, one of the greatest post-war playwrights in Britain, is Hastings Literary Festival’s patron.

