Peter Bruntnell: a songwriter with rare and mysterious qualities

Singer-songwriter Peter Bruntnell performs at Kino-Teatr, Saint Leonards-on-sea, on Saturday, July 27 (7.30pm).

He will be at the venue with his full band, plus support from Sophia Marshall. Tickets cost £12. Visit www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “If you ask the likes of Peter Buck, Scott Mccaughey, Willy Vlautin, Jay Farrar, John Murry or Kathleen Edwards they’ll all agree that Peter Bruntnell is a writer with rare and mysterious qualities. There are many influences at work on this new record from The Beatles to Big Star to Nick Drake (although not necessarily apparent, like the best influences aren’t) and when NME claimed that ‘Peter Bruntnell’s records should be taught in schools’, they were referring to the particular appeal of the quiet Devonian’s songwriting craft.”

Peter’s new album is titled King of Madrid. His 2016 electric psych-rock album was Nos Da Comrade.

Kino-Teatr will be closed from July 29 to August 4.

