Les Mis stars perform a variety of classic tunes at White Rock Theatre

Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, The Barricade Boys are back on the road with their sensational national tour, stopping off for a night at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Thursday, June 20 (7.30pm).

The concert showcases the UK’s finest male voices from the world’s longest running musical – Les Misérables.

Not only will they perform some of the world’s greatest show tunes, they will also celebrate songs by the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads to beautiful operatic arias, to pop and rock.

Speaking about Les Misérables, singer Simon Schofield says: “Les Mis is a phenomenon within the world of musical theatre and there had never been a show featuring just guys who had all been in this incredible production. The planning began in 2015 and in 2016 The Barricade Boys was launched at The Charing Cross Theatre in London’s West End. We didn’t know what would happen or if we would even sell a ticket but within two weeks of its launch the performance was completely sold-out.”

Singer Scott Garnham says: “I was in Les Misérables in the West End and also lucky enough to be part of the 25th anniversary at the O2 Arena with Alfie Boe and Matt Lucas. It was overwhelming to see the love and appreciation of the show and to understand how much it means to people. I knew then that Les Misérables was special and that a show featuring members of the cast performing songs from the show, in a unique way, plus hearing music that the stars of the show themselves loved singing, would be something really special.”

Simon explains: “Of course we sing all the classic Les Misérables songs, which everyone loves and enjoys, but we do them slightly differently, with our unique four-part arrangements. However, we don’t only perform Les Misérables and musical theatre songs.

“We sing songs from all genres, from rock and roll to pop rock and swing,” he continues. “It’s not every night that you can watch a show that goes from Bohemian Rhapsody to Frankie Valli, with, of course, our unique arrangements of the Les Misérables classics.”

“Whether you like the sounds of ’60s with our Jersey Boys medley or the ballads of West Side Story, there’s something for everyone,” Scott adds.

So what have been the highlights of Simon and Scott’s time with The Barricade Boys so far?

“I think my personal highlight was appearing at The St James Theatre on Broadway,” says Simon. “Every performer dreams of appearing on both The West End stage and the Broadway stage so it was a real achievement for The Barricade Boys to have appeared on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Scott says: “We were lucky enough to perform at the St James Theatre Broadway in a gala evening honouring Jude Law. We decided to change the lyrics from One Day More to One Jude Law! It was a real highlight of the concert and had everyone, including Jude, roaring with laughter.”

Tickets cost £23-£26. Call 01424 462288.

