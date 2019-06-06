Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Remarkable musicians recreate life at Ronnie’s

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars are bringing The Ronnie Scott’s Story: 60th Anniversary Concert to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Wednesday, June 19 (7.30pm).

Combining world-class live jazz with rare archive photos and video footage, the band members are celebrating a musical institution.

A spokesperson said: “Set among the dive bars and jazz jook joints of London’s Soho, we hear about the desperate hand-to-mouth finances of the early years and the frequent police raids. We hear how Ronnie’s became neutral ground within rife gang territory and their scrapes with gangsters including the Krays who were rumoured to have taken Ronnie and Pete ‘for a little drive’! Life at Ronnie’s is evocatively re-imagined through tales of the club’s past visitors, from pop stars, film stars and politicians to comedians and royalty, but above all, the musicians.”

Tickets cost £25-£26. Call the box office on 01424 462288.

Wheel and walk event set to raise funds for good causes

Bexhill’s Wheel and Walk takes place on the promenade from 1pm on Sunday, June 9.

This fun and friendly charity event starts at the Bexhill Sea Angling Club and finishes at the De La Warr Pavilion terrace.

Organised by Bexhill Lions Club, participants will include mobility scooter users, wheelchair users, mums and dads with prams, and walkers of all ages.

Everyone is welcome and people can register online at bexhill-lions.org.

Entry is £5 in advance for adults and £3 for under 16s (£8 and £5 on the day). Entrants are encouraged to get sponsorship and raise money for their own good cause.

All proceeds from registration fees will be donated to the RNLI.

Free vocal workshop and a unique production

Experimental music network Outlands offers a fascinating evening at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Thursday, June 13.

People can participate in a free vocal workshop at 6pm with musician and artist Alexandra Drewchin (Eartheater) and then take part in a performance of the Outlands commission Fracture Patterns.

Fracture Patterns starts at 8pm. It combines large-scale, multi-channel video works by Semiconductor with a new live soundtrack and performance by Eartheater to create a compelling theatrical production (£6-£8).

Visit www.dlwp.com.

James Joyce film tells story of real life romance

Kino-Teatr, St. Leonards-on-Sea, is taking part in Bloomsday, the annual celebration of James Joyce, on Sunday, June 16 (2pm).

Bloomsday is observed on the day Joyce’s novel Ulysses takes place in 1904. It is named after the protagonist Leopold Bloom.

Kino-Teatr will be showing the film Nora, starring Ewan McGregor as Joyce, along with a pre-screening talk by Olga Mamonova on the Russian translation of Ulysses.

Directed by well-known Irish feminist filmmaker Pat Murphy, Nora is based on the real-life relationship of Joyce and his longtime lover Nora Barnacle.

Tickets cost £9. Visit www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

