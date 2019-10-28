Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle

A Christmas Celebration with Joe Stilgoe comes to town this year thanks to Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

The special event takes place on Sunday, December 15 (3pm), and tickets cost £15-£40.

Visit Hastings Tourist Information Centre or purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Children under 16 can get in for free with one full paying adult (maximum of two children per adult).

The acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter offers Christmas songs and music for all ages.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to welcome Joe and his band for an afternoon of Christmas joy to get you in the Festive spirit.

Joe Stilgoe releases his 2019 Christmas Album later this year, featuring Grammy nominated saxophonist Amy Dickson, the Canterbury Cathedral Girls Choir, iconic jazz musician Ben Castle (son of Roy Castle) and legendary comedian and actor Rob Brydon.

“Joe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter. He has created a fresh sound for jazz in the 21st century, known for writing songs that feel like they’ve been around for years, and adapting classics that sound as though they were just written. As a recording artist he has released five critically lauded albums, three of which have topped the UK Jazz chart.”

This event is a Hastings International Piano Fundraiser for an educational outreach programme.

