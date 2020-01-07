Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra and Roman Kosyakov perform landmark pieces by Rachmaninov, Weber and Dvorak

The brilliant young pianist Roman Kosyakov joins the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert this Friday (January 10).

The show starts at 7pm at St Mary in the Castle (doors 6.30pm).

Tickets cost £15-£22.50. Visit www.musicglue.com to purchase tickets online.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Since winning first prize and orchestra prize at the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition in early 2018, Roman Kosyakov has been hoovering up awards; in January 2019 Roman was awarded the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire’s Silver Medal by the Musician’s Company. He won gold prize at the 3rd Manhattan International Music Competition, 2018 as well as 1st prize and the Audience prize at the 10th Sheepdrove Piano Competition in 2018. He was also chosen as a Kirckman Concert Society Artist for 2019/20.

“The concert will feature Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2, which is one of the most popular and recognisable concertos in the classical repertoire. The Orchestra will also play Weber’s Der Freischutz (Overture), a landmark in the development of German romantic opera, and Dvorak’s ‘New World’ Symphony (9th).”

The conductor will be Marcio da Silva.

Visit www.hastingsphilharmonic.com to find out more about Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra.

