London Mozart Players: Celebrating Strings at St Mary in the Castle

The London Mozart Players continue their year-long Hastings residency this winter with a concert featuring more than 100 young musicians.

Celebrating Strings on Friday, February 7 (7pm), sees the UK’s longest established chamber orchestra playing alongside talented performers from Hastings Music Centre.

Cai Jones from Hastings Youth Orchestra

It’s a programme of magnificent works that were composed for a string orchestra.

The pieces include: Mozart’s Divertimento in D major, Piazzolla’s Oblivion & Libertango, Britten’s Simple Symphony, Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite, Bach’s Air on the G String and Moore’s Fiddler’s Hill.

Tickets cost £13 for adults, £11 for OAPs, £8 for people aged 16-25 and £5 for children. Family tickets (two adults and two children) cost £30. Book online at www.londonmozartplayers.com.

An LMP spokesperson said: “With a programme spanning the centuries, from classical and baroque to works inspired by folk and jazz, LMP will perform a masterful collection of musical gems that showcase the versatility and range of expression possible with solely stringed instruments. Mozart’s Divertimento in D major begins the programme, a remarkable piece that embodies Mozart’s mastery over conventional forms. Piazzolla’s popular tangos Oblivion & Libertango will bring a South American flavour to the performance, borrowing from classical, jazz, and Latin traditions. Bach’s Air on a G string is then bookended by two 20th century favourites – Britten’s Simple Symphony, a piece based on material from works that the composer wrote between age nine and 12, and Holst’s charming St. Paul’s Suite, who, like many of his British contemporaries, took inspiration from British folk music.

“In a spirited and thrilling finale, LMP will then be joined on stage by more than a hundred young instrumentalists from the Hastings Music Centre to perform ‘Fiddler’s Hill’, a piece by LMP’s Collaborative Composer in Association, Jeff Moore. This side-by-side piece, composed for string players of all standards, gives a unique platform for professionals and young musicians to play together on stage, and has been performed across the world. Inspired by folk music, this energetic composition expresses the dynamic range of a full orchestra while giving young local musicians the unique opportunity to experience the joy of world-class performance first-hand.”

The London Mozart Players launched their residency at Hastings’ Opus Theatre in November last year. The musicians strive to deliver music education and creative opportunities to young people across the country. Their current ‘LMP by the Sea’ season aims to develop new audiences for classical music and inspire young people with first-rate concerts and outreach projects.

There will be free performances of Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood at Hastings library on May 28 (tickets allocated on a first-come-first-served basis).

“Our young string players are so looking forward to playing alongside the London Mozart Players,” said Gordon Dodridge, area manager for Hastings Music Centre. “East Sussex Music students, who attend Hastings Music Centre, ranging in age from five to 19 are already practising Jeff Moore’s Fiddler’s Hill in preparation for this exciting joint concert.”

LMP executive director Julia Desbruslais said: “After our magnificent launch concert at the Opus Theatre in November, where we performed to music lovers of all generations, we’re extremely excited for the next concert in our residency.”

LMP by the Sea is supported by the Arts Council England, the Magdalen and Lasher Educational Foundation, Foyle Foundation, the Isabel Blackman Foundation and the Hastings Arts and Culture Scheme. Find out more at www.londonmozartplayers.com.

