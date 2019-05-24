Family fun at Harrow Inn’s mini music and beer festival this weekend

A mini music and beer festival is coming to The Harrow Inn on The Ridge, Hastings, on Saturday, May 25.

The car park will be converted to host the event and there will be food stalls and live music all day long.

On the outside stage (veranda booking essential) will be a disco for the whole family (12pm), followed by Stormy T’s Bluesmans band (1pm), Jaycee Watson (2.30pm), Octavia featuring Jackie Rawe (3.30pm) and Dead Calm (5.15pm).

The inside stage will have party tunes from Smoking Jacket, one of Hastings’ most popular live party bands (7pm), and pop-funk-rock from The Talisman (9pm).

Entry is free and there will be plenty of activities for kids.

Visit www.theharrowinnhastings.co.uk.

