Four shows to see in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Rock ’n’ roll from The Animals and The Troggs

The Animals and Friends head to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Friday, May 31 (7.30pm), for a gig featuring support from The Troggs and Vanity Fare.

The band includes original Animals John Steel and Micky Gallagher.

A spokesperson said: “In 1964 a wave of new energetic rock ’n’ roll swept over the youth of the world. On the crest of this wave was The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and, of course, The Animals.

“From the banks of the River Tyne came the North East’s offering: a brand of rhythm ’n’ blues that the whole world seemed to grasp greedily.”

Fans can expect a concert full of all the classics including ‘House Of The Rising Sun’, ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’, ‘Baby Let Me Take You Home’ and many more.

The Troggs are probably best known for their 1966 anthem ‘Wild Thing’ but this is just one of their many worldwide hits.

Tickets cost £30.50-£31.50. Call 01424 462288.

R&B orchestra joins popular pianist Jools at Hastings gig

Pianist and presenter Jools Holland plays the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Wednesday, June 5 (7.30pm).

Jools will be joined by his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra featuring Gilson Lavis with special guests Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from The Selecter.

The guest vocalists will be Mabel Ray, Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall.

A spokesperson said: “Having toured extensively with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, his charismatic personality, impeccably good taste and accessible music have made him one of the nation’s most well-respected, and well-loved, musicians.

“Jools was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry.”

Music and poetry from The Sussex Song Makers

The Sussex Song Makers are set to give a recital at St Peter’s Church, Bexhill, on Saturday, June 1 (7.30pm).

The event is part of the Bexhill Festival of Music.

This group of female singers, directed by Elizabeth Muir-Lewis, with Nicolas Chisholm (narrator), will present a programme of vocal music and poetry from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Conductor Elizabeth has sung internationally and was music director of Eastbourne Choral Society. The combination of music and poetry has proved to be highly popular. The group have appeared in London at the London Brandenburg choral festival for three seasons.

Tickets on the door.

Two radical shows to get you ready for a festival

People can enjoy a radical double-bill at White Rock Theatre a week before the official Knotty festival of performance opens.

The Astrothot and Katy Baird offer two unique shows at the venue on Thursday, May 30 (7pm).

The Astrothot: I Am The Future is a “participatory performance-cum-school trip” about a hybrid animal (half zebra, half deer) with groundbreaking biological science and pop music.

Workshy by Katy Baird is a debut performance work from an artist and activist, providing a brutally truthful look at a 20-year career in the service industry.

Tickets £4.50-£6.50.