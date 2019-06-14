Boxing champion Tyson Fury heads to Hastings

Gold Star Promotions presents an evening with heavyweight champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury on Thursday, July 4 (8pm).

Tyson will be meeting fans, posing for photographs and telling all about his remarkable career and his rise to becoming the best heavyweight on the planet in the special event at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre.

This night will take place just three weeks after Tyson’s hotly anticipated fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15.

A spokesperson said: “In 2015, Fury dethroned the then King of the Ring Wladimir Klitschko in an unforgettable night in Dusseldorf, Germany, to become the undisputed champion of the world.

“Since then, personal issues and problems meant he never lost the titles in the ring and is still considered to be the best heavyweight currently active.

“In June 2018 he made his long-awaited comeback defeating Sefer Seferi in Manchester and then in Belfast August 2018 Tyson went ten rounds defeating Francesco Pianetta. Fury’s biggest test came against WBC king Deontay Wilder in LA December 1, 2018, where Tyson showed courage to get up from a brutal combination from Wilder in the 12th and claim a controversial draw.

“Tyson, 30, is one of the world’s most successful and popular boxing champions. This selected date UK and Europe tour takes in Prague, Berlin, London, Manchester, Hull, Leeds, Glasgow and others.

“The evening will include a VIP meet and greet with the champion himself and an opportunity for photos for a select number of VIP guests. Tyson’s past ‘Evening with’ tour has received great praise from audiences with his charm and showmanship not being confined to the ring.”

Standard tickets cost £39. For £179 people can purchase a VIP Ticket, which includes a professional photograph alongside Tyson Fury to be taken home and an exclusive signed glove.

A £79 ticket includes a professional photograph alongside Tyson Fury to be taken home.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

