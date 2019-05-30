Hastings club tackles one of county’s toughest road races

Some 37 Hastings Runners made the short trip to Peasmarsh on Sunday to tackle The Rye 10 mile race.

The race takes place over one of the toughest courses on the Sussex Grand Prix Calendar with four or five challenging hills.

Colin White was first across the line for the club in 11th place overall with a time of 1:05.06. Darren Barzee (14th) and Paul Burchett (20th) both broke into the top 20.

Debbie Humbles was the first female Hastings Runner home in 1:19.01 and took first place in her age category. Sarah Marzaioli was also first in her age bracket.

Despite the difficulty of the course, there were 14 PBs recorded. Burchett, Humbles, Kevin Blowers, Nina Lambrou, John Simcox, Rob Dennis, Simon Deeprose, Simon Linklater, Susan Rae, Ben Goring, Krista Barzee, Louise Cavill, Lorraine Ashby and Jess Tanner all posted their best ever times over the 10-mile distance.

Results: C. White 1:05, D. Barzee 1:06, P. Burchett 1:09, G. Grass 1:15, M. Grass 1:18, D. Humbles 1:19, K. Blowers 1:21, A. Gardner 1:21, N. Lambrou 1:21, J. Coles 1:21, J. Simcox 1:22, L. Grass 1:24, R. Dennis 1:27, C. Lippiatt 1:27, S. Deeprose 1:29, S. Linklater 1:29, S. Rae 1:31, D. Pearson 1:31, A. Hall 1:33, S. Wadham 1:33, M. Appleton 1:33, S. Slater 1:35, A. Fry 1:36, T. Mann 1:37, B. Goring 1:37, D. Ratnarajah 1:40, S. Marzaioli 1:40, K. Barzee 1:43, L. Cavill 1:45, S. Holmes 1:52, J. Edwards 1:55, K. Hill 1:57, L. Ashby 1:59, E. Wilson 1:59, A. Tanner 2:21, J. Tanner 2:21, B. Kirimli 2:21.

Dan Snellgrove recorded a PB of his own in the Rock N Roll Liverpool Marathon on Sunday. His superb time of three hours and 15 minutes saw him finish 145th in a field of over 3,000.

Elly Swaine and good friend Jacqueline Mannering took on the London to Brighton 100km challenge over the weekend.

Elly has already completed two marathons in recent months has been raising money for Epilepsy Lifestyle. The pair finished 24th and 25th to mark another amazing achievement on their running journeys.

On Monday, Danny Firth (43:14), Maria Kimblewhite (52:34) and Linda Bendis (1:11.20) all completed the Vitality London 10,000 race.

For more information on Hastings Runners and how to become a member, please visit the website http://www.hastingsrunners.org.uk