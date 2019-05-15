Hastings Runner achieves club’s best ever result in popular race

Some 100 Hastings Runners took part in the annual five-mile race which the club hosts.

It was a fantastic turnout from the club, which continues to grow in popularity, and it was marked by a club record-breaking run by its number one athlete Matt Edmonds.

Edmonds was given race number one and didn’t let the organisers down. His fourth place finish was the best ever by a Hastings Runner in the history of the event.

He also smashed the previous best time by a Hastings Runner, which stood at 28 minutes and 22 seconds, and was recorded back in 2007. Edmonds took 45 seconds off that record with a superb time of 27:37.

It continues a remarkable improvement over the past 12 months by the local runner and the future certainly looks bright.

Debbie Humbles was the first female Hastings Runner to complete the race in a time of 36 minutes and eight seconds, while Yockie Richardson was the only Hastings Runner to take first place in their respective age category.

Four club members, meanwhile, took on the Gatwick Half Marathon and all came within a whisker of breaking the two-hour barrier.

Tony Richardson (2:00:03) and Julie Browne (2:00:02) missed out by a matter of seconds, while Marie Appleton (2:02:08) and Sharon Wadham (2:01:37) were not far behind.

Carlton Spears claimed ninth place overall and second in the veteran category at the Eastbourne Trackstar Marathon on Saturday. He completed the 26.2 miles in three hours and 47 minutes.

On Sunday, Nina Lambrou (5 hours 51 minutes), Anthony Gardner (5:51) and Pete Heasman (6:35) completed the LDWA South Downs Marathon.

Heasman’s achievement was even more remarkable having only ran the 37.5-mile Bewl Water Ultra Marathon a day earlier in a time of seven hours and 36 minutes.

If you are feeling inspired and what to find out more information about Hastings Runners, visit www.hastingsrunners.org.uk for more information. Training runs cater for all abilities.