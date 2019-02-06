South Saxons chalk up eighth straight win

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team made it eight consecutive victories with a 4-1 win at home to BBHC on Saturday.

The result kept Saxons third in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2, but they are now just two points behind leaders Ashford having played an extra game.

Saxons started the match well, looking comfortable in possession. The early pressure eventually paid off, with Chris Meredith tucking the ball home after some good work by Oli Cornelius.

BBHC scored next, however, arguably against the run of play, to leave the teams locked together at the end of the first half.

After a good pep talk at half time, Saxons knew they had to deliver in the second period. They came out of the blocks quickly and soon restored their lead.

Alex Coombs set this one up, rounding the last defender and squaring the ball for Meredith to pop into an empty net.

The game was put to bed not too long afterwards. Lloyd Williams finished deftly for the home side’s third goal after a swift counter-attack which travelled the length of the pitch.

The remainder of the game was a bit of stalemate, but there was still time for Andrew Acott to further extend Saxons’ advantage, tapping into an empty net after a scuffed shot at goal.

Saxons will travel to sixth-placed Mid-Sussex this coming Saturday full of confidence as the division’s form team.