South Saxons overturn deficit to net seventh straight win

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team continued its superb form with a seventh successive victory.

Saxons came from 2-1 down at half time to win 4-3 away to Canterbury [3] Pilgrims and consolidate third place in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 on Saturday.

The Hastings club travelled to north Kent extra early due to poor timekeeping from captain Paddy Cornish for a tricky encounter against fifth-placed Canterbury.

Saxons started as they left off following wins against the league’s top two until Chris Meredith was shown a dubious green card, which seemed to slow the visitors down.

Will Orr soon inspired the Hastings side by throwing a perfect aerial ball towards birthday boy Jamie Busbridge, who calmly beat the last defender and rounded the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Canterbury were soon on the hunt for an equaliser and found one when Saxons lost possession in midfield to the Canterbury forward who, on the reverse side, under-cutted the ball into the top corner of the net.

The home side went into the break 2-1 up after scoring their second goal from a short corner.

Saxons’ half time team-talk was to get the basics right and start to get control of the ball in dangerous positions.

The ever-energetic Alex Coombs tried to take the game to the opposition with the help of Jon Meredith, brother Chris, Oli Cornelius, Josh Barraclough and Orr.

Saxons were soon on level terms as Busbridge finished a Coombs short corner. Chris Meredith made it 3-2 to Saxons with a bobbler of a shot which was misjudged by Canterbury goalkeeper and Busbridge then completed his hat-trick to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Canterbury pulled one back after Coombs gave the ball away in a dangerous position, but Saxons survived a nervy last few minutes to keep the pressure on the top two. Man of the man was Busbridge.

Saxons, who remain a point behind second-placed Marden Russets having played an extra game, will host ninth-placed BBHC this coming Saturday.

South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 top five (played-points): 1 Ashford 13-34, 2 Marden Russets 12-30, 3 SOUTH SAXONS 13-29, 4 Gillingham Anchorians 13-27, 5 Canterbury [3] Pilgrims 12-20.