Paul McCleery completes epic 600-mile series of runs

Personal trainer Paul McCleery has completed a remarkable 600-mile running challenge.

The Bexhill Runners & Triathletes member concluded the Centurion Grand Slam double of four 100-mile and four 50-mile races.

The last leg was the Wendover Woods 50 in the Chiltern Hills on Saturday. A cool, breezy start gave way to sunshine and a calmer evening for the 254 runners, including 59 Grand Slam hopefuls and six double slammers.

See also: * Tireless Paul completes 100-mile race in personal best time

* Hastings Athletic Club on the pace in Sussex Cross-Country League

* Poppy Half Marathon: More than 1,000 runners tackle Bexhill races



The five 10-mile loops and 10,000ft of ascent challenged the strong field, and there were just 209 finishers.

McCleery came home in 11 hours and 34 minutes to finish 10th in the 50-mile competition and 24th in the 100-mile slam. He is just one of 12 people to complete this double challenge in three years and finishes ranked seventh.

After 140 hours of running, 65,802 calories burned and 56,500ft of ascent (twice the height of Mount Everest), rest is now on the cards for McCleery before he eyes up the 2019 calendar.