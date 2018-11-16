Hastings Athletic Club on the pace in Sussex Cross-Country League

Hastings Athletic Club enjoyed a very good day at the opening event in the Sussex Cross-Country League season.

The local club was well represented at Stanmer Park, Brighton, on Saturday and some strong runs were delivered.

Star of the show was Carlos Nieto-Parr, who was 18 seconds clear of the field in winning the under-15 boys’ race in a time of 14 minutes and 22 seconds. Callum Puxty was ninth in 15:11 and Adam Morrissy 33rd in 17:00.

Hastings AC showed great strength in depth to come second in the under-17 men’s team standings. Individually, Isaac Elam was ninth in 20:16, James Crombie 12th in 21:06, Reece Lincoln 13th in 21:13, Lewis Courtnage 14th in 21:20 and Jonah Davies 15th in 21:23.

The club’s senior women did well to finish fourth in the team competition via Caitlin Millar (ninth, 22:31), Rachael Mulvey (12th, 22:51), Sophie Markwick (17th, 23:01) and Jenna French (31st, 24:24).

Riz Maslen (44th, 24:52), Becky Smart (47th, 25:05), Becky Mabon (55th, 25:29), Suzi Frost (109th, 29:08) and Abby Kirsopp (130th, 32:10) also took part in the senior women’s race.

Maya Ramnarine had a good run to come fifth in the under-17 women’s event, which took place alongside the senior women, in 23:58.

Bright young talent Minkah Okojie finished third in the under-11 boys’ race, with Tommy Cunningham 61st and Leighton Semark 62nd.

Shannon Hopkins-Parry had a great run to come fourth in the under-15 girls’ race in 16:35. Erika Body was 21st in 18:18. Rae Le Fay was 11th in the under-13 girls’ race in 13:58 and Isaiah Wilson 45th in the boys’ equivalent in 13:49.

In the under-11 girls’ race, Molly Banks came 13th, Megan Hopkins-Parry 14th, Elena Nieto-Parr 19th and Maylie Cunningham 40th.

A number of Hastings AC runners lined up in the senior men’s race. Rhys Boorman led the way in 30th in 34:01 and was followed by James Mountford (35th, 34:21), Ben McCallion (59th, 35:20), Ryan Morrissy (82nd, 36:42), Paul Bennett (85th, 36:53), Russ Keen (115th, 38:57), Andy Edmonds (125th, 39:39), Dean Constable (134th, 39:57), Chris Hawkes (147th, 40:34) and Dave Turner (149th, 40:38).

Despite the heavy overnight rain, conditions were okay and the rain stayed away during the event.

Also on Saturday, Amy Moore finished second lady in the Poppy 10K on Bexhill seafront with a time of 43:17.