Hollington Gymnastics Club savours success at Swifts Invitational

Hollington Gymnastics Club’s acrobats and tumblers enjoyed a hugely successful competition at the Swifts Invitational in Sittingbourne.

The competition was a great chance to see how the gymnasts would fare against some of the best partnerships in the region.

Hollington Gymnastics Club's tumblers and starter acro gymnasts at the Swifts Invitational

And the Hollington contingent did not disappoint as they competed across three disciplines; regional level starter acrobatics, club level tumbling and national level sports acrobatics.

The club level tumblers took to the track first, and Hollington walked away with four gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Golds were won by Riley Homan (club 2 7-8yrs), Antalia Cole (club 4 7-8yrs), Lara Brown (club 4 9-10yrs) and Jago Herriott (club 4 9-10yrs). There was a silver for Lexie Fielding (club 4 9-10yrs) and a bronze for Joseph Badrock (club 2 9-10yrs).

Other Hollington gymnasts who finished just outside the medals in fourth place were Darci O’Calloghan (club 2 9-10yrs), Kenlie Cotman (club 3 7-8yrs) and Jessica Cacciatore (club 3 9-10yrs).

Their coach Natalia said: “I am very pleased with these results and couldn’t have asked for more from any of the gymnasts.”

Not to be outdone, the starter acrobats put in some fine performances.

Results: regional level 1B women’s pairs - Ella Freeman & Amelia Grace 2nd, Saskia Guest & Maisie Standivan 3rd; regional level 2B women’s pairs - Taylor Price & Sophie Kennedy 1st; regional level 2B women’s groups - Tilly Sterrick, Hollie Morris & Esme Boussaid 1st; regional level 3 mixed pair - Kieran Clark & Leila Cheshire 1st.

The weekend was completed by performances from the main acrobatics squad.

The Hollington partnerships were keen to do well in preparation for the Mike Walker Cup and Regional Championships. The competition was very well attended and some of the categories attracted very large entries.

Results: grade 2 women’s pairs in age - Marnie Horan & Evie Harris 3rd; grade 2 women’s pairs out of age - Evie Barriellie & Kenlie Cotman 2nd; grade 2 women’s group - Lucy Legg, Keira Pearce & Daisy Wright 1st, Francesca Rosati, Phoebe Barham & Lizzy Badrock 5th; grade 3 women’s group - Amy Robertson, Keeleigh Tribbeck & Maddie Birks 2nd, Erin Badrock, Abby Steadman & Katie Pearce 6th; grade 4 women’s pairs - Summer Spice & Lexie Spice 2nd, Robyn Foster & Isabelle Fowler 10th; grade 4 mixed pairs - Jimmy Symes & Roxanne Stephens 2nd; grade 4 women’s group - Natalia Luke, Jaimi Phillips & Keeley Verlander 3rd.

A club spokesman said: “Such a fantastic weekend at the Swifts Invitational. Always a tough competition, but yet again our gymnasts have delivered and we couldn’t be prouder.”