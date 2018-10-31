Hollington Gymnastics Club bags huge medal haul at Sussex Championships

Hollington Gymnastics Club enjoyed a super start to the season with some fantastic results at the Sussex Championships.

A total of 35 acrobats and 25 tumblers competed at The Triangle in Burgess Hill, and for some it was for the very first time.

The acrobats pulled off some fantastic routines to earn three Sussex titles and two highest score shields.

Results - gold medals: Keira Pearce, Lucy Legg & Daisy Wright (NDP 2 WG), Marnie Horan & Evie Harris (NDP 2 WP), Natalia Luke, Jaimi Phillips & Keeley Verlander (NDP 4 WG). The two trios also came away with the shields for the highest score in their category.

Silver: Evie Barrellie & Kenlie Cotman (NDP 2 WP), Frankie Rosati, Phoebe Barham & Lizzy Badrock (NDP 2 WG), Liam Webb & Jolie Nash (NDP 3 MxP), Amy Robertson, Keeleigh Tribbeck & Maddie Birks (NDP 3 WG), Leon Ercegovic & Cheyanne Nash (NDP 4 MxP), Erin Wiltshire, Olivia Symes & Sienna Spice (IDP WG).

Bronze: Summer Spice & Lexie Spice (NDP 4 WP), Jimmy Symes & Roxy Stephens (NDP 4 MxP), Charlotte Wynne Pennels, Emilie King & Ashlyn Cotman (IDP WG).

Fourth places: Erin Badrock, Abbie Steadman & Katie Pearce (NDP 3 WG), Kiah Phillips & Kelsey Durling (NDP 5 WP), Cody Robertson, Hannah Dine & Milly Davis (NDP 4 WG).

The tumblers also stamped their authority, bringing home a total of 19 medals and three highest grade shields.

Results - gold medals: Seth Hauges (NDP 1 9-10yrs), George Bune (NDP 2 9-10yrs), Liam Webb (NDP 2 11-12yrs), Sharni Gilbert (NDP 3 11-12yrs), Emmie Hodgson (NDP 3 9-10yrs), Spencer Todd (NDP 3 9-10yrs), Maddie Birks (NDP 4 9-10yrs), Neya Corbett (NDP 4 11-12yrs), Ashlyn Cotman (NDP 5 11-12yrs), Maddie Luke (FIG 11-12yrs), Willow Braisby (FIG 13-14yrs). Sharni, Ashlyn and Willow also took home the shields for the highest score across their grades.

Silver: Isabelle Fowler (NDP 1 9-10yrs), Jago Herriott (NDP 1 9-10yrs), Ben Sandeman (NDP 2 9-10yrs), Sienna Spice (NDP 2 11-12yrs), Emma Sandeman (NDP 3 11-12yrs), Ellie Cocks (NDP 5 11-12yrs).

Bronze: Charlie Skeggs (NDP 2 11-12yrs), Kyla West (NDP 5 11-12yrs).

Lara Brown (4th), Imogen Burt (5th) and Ayesha Hooks (5th) just missed out on the medals in their groups.

The Hollington coaches were ecstatic with all that was achieved. Head coach Jasmine Cullander said: “We couldn’t have been any prouder of our gymnasts. The hard work they have been putting in building up to this competition has paid off and shows great promise for the coming season.”