Hastings & Rother ace wins national age group title

A Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club member has won a national age group title.

Gail Wright was victorious in the 35-39 age group at the British Triathlon National Aquathlon (Swim/Run) Championships on Sunday.

Having travelled up to East Anglia with her family, Gail admitted to feeling a bit nervous beforehand, especially as the increase in water temperature meant the swim leg was deemed non-wetsuit, something she has not done before.

Gail quickly settled in to her swim, though, and made a quick transition on to her run and went on to finish the race as the winner of her age group.

Although Gail swum when she was younger, she is self-taught in running and started coming to the club’s swim and run sessions.

Gail’s first race was back in June when she took part in the Sussex Aquathlon at Ashburnham Place. Gail took part in the race as she liked the idea of triathlon, but had not been out on the bike previously, so decided to do the aquathlon. She thought she did well, but wasn’t expecting to win the overall race.

After speaking with head coach Paul Harris and run coach Steve Baldock, they decided to look at a short term plan to work towards the National Championships.

Gail competed in the Whitstable Surf n Turf Aquathlon, where she was the second female overall and again won her age group, and treated the event as a training session which fitted in with her plans.

After winning her age group at the British Triathlon National Aquathlon Championships, she is now working towards securing a Great Britain age group place for the World Championships in Spain next year.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted. I cannot thank enough my friends, family, colleagues/head teacher at St Leonards CofE Primary Academy and coaches at Hastings & Rother Tri Club for the help and support they have given me to date.”

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club head coach Harris said: “Gail is an inspiration and a breathe of fresh air.

“Not only is she self-motivated, dedicated and hard working, but she is doing this around being a mum, wife and working as a school teacher at St Leonards CofE - this is amazing. We look forward to working with Gail towards next year’s competition.”

To find out more on how to get into triathlon, for either fitness or to compete, contact Paul Harris on 07478 443440, visit www.hartri.co.uk or find the club on Facebook.

See also: * Triathletes tackle world and UK competitions

* Hastings pair shine at English Championships



Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)