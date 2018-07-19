Triathletes tackle world and UK competitions

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club has been in action at two top events at home and abroad.

The club’s head coach Paul Harris, cycle coach Dan Harlott and athlete Sean Collins travelled to Denmark to represent Great Britain in the ITU (International Triathlon Union) Aquabike (swim/bike) Multisport World Championships.

Ross Garnett at Ironman UK in Bolton.

The trio all had good races, with Collins finishing 19th overall and second Great Britain competitor in his age group, Harris was finished 74th overall and fourth GB finisher in his age group, and Harlott was 81st and fourth in his age group.

The championships took place from July 5-14 and included many events from cross triathlon, paratriathlon, aquathlon, duathlon, triathlon and aquabike. In total, Team GB secured 59 medals.

On Sunday, Ross Garnett and Lucy Martlew took part in the ultimate endurance triathlon discipline at Ironman UK.

The epic endurance event consisted of a 2.4-mile swim, 95-mile bike and a marathon run. The bike course had to be re-routed due to the wildfires burning in the hills around Bolton and was shortened from 112 miles.

Lucy Martlew on the bike leg at Ironman UK in Bolton.

Held in a lake that had been closed as unsafe to swim in only a week prior to the event due to a dangerous blue-green algae breakout, the swim was tough. The bike course is notoriously tough with over 5,400 feet of climbing and the marathon was also hilly - and hard work in the 27 degrees heat.

Garnett - who did an Ironman 70.3 in Marbella back in April - crossed the line in an impressive time of 11 hours, 16 minutes and 13 seconds to finish 298th out of 1,893, while Martlew finished 775th and ninth female in her age group in 12:17.46.

Garnett and Martlew are also members of Hastings Athletic Club. Four other Hastings AC members took part - Nickolaj Kennett finished in 10:49.13, Paul McCleery 12:53.19, George Holdt 12:53.20 and Lee Haines 13:07.17.

After a couple of days’ recovery, Garnett will be back in training for a three-man relay channel swim from Dover to France in the first week of August. He will team up with Harris and Joe O’Gorman to raise funds for Charity For Kids.

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club was set up in 2018 to encourage the local community to get fit, feel great and create a positive mental wellbeing.

The club has grown from two members to more than 40. Many of the members come along to enjoy the social side, many to keep fit, and to take part in swimming, cycling and running races.

To find out more information on how to get into triathlon, for either fitness or to compete, contact Paul Harris on 07478 443440, visit www.hartri.co.uk or find the club on Facebook.

