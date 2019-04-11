All set for Hastings Half Marathon prize night

The Hastings Half Marathon prize-giving evening will take place at Azur in St Leonards this coming Sunday from 7pm.

All are welcome, not just the prize winners, to a family-friendly celebration of the 35th Hastings Half Marathon, which took place on Sunday March 24.

As well as seeing who all the prize winners are, those attending will be able to buy souvenirs of the event and see how much has been raised for needy causes. There will also be a few surprise awards.

Among the prizes handed out will be the Dyer Charity Trophy for whoever raises the most money by the evening.

Event organisers, the Lions Club of Hastings, ask runners to let them know by the evening how much they have raised and enter the draw for prize vouchers. Food will be available and the bar will be open.

The 36th Hastings Half Marathon will be held on Sunday March 29, 2020 and entries have already passed the 100 mark. You can sign up at www.hastings-half.co.uk