Hastings Half Marathon: 139 Hastings Runners tackle popular event

Some 139 Hastings Runners tackled the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday, and were greeted with warm sunshine and light winds throughout.

Spurred on by the fantastic local support which lined the streets, offering encouragement and refreshments, there were some excellent performances from the club’s leading runners.

Ashley Jury, son of club chairman Tim, made a rare appearance in a Hastings Runners vest having travelled over from Sweden and completed the course in 1:21.53.

Colin White was close behind in a fantastic time of 1:24.01 as his London Marathon training continues to pay dividends in his recent performances.

Also finishing in the top 50 of the overall standings were Leo Cacciatore (1:24.52) and Darren Barzee (1:24.58). Barzee has completed all 35 Hastings Half Marathons and beat his personal best time, which he set 32 years ago.

Debbie Humbles was the first female Hastings Runner across the finish line in 1:43.35. Making up the top five Hastings Runners in the women’s race were Nina Lambrou (1:46.08), Jane Coles (1:47.37), Rachael White (1:47.50) and Lucy Akompey (1:50.16).

Not content with running 13.1 miles, Pete Heasman, Elly Swaine and Helen Munday completed the Medway Megaliths Marathon on Sunday.

It was the first ever marathon for Elly, who is running three in three months to raise money for Epilepsy Lifestyle. Any donations (https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=EleanorSwaine&pageUrl=3) are gratefully received.