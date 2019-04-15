Hastings United boss: The most dominant we’ve been for a long time

Chris Agutter felt his Hastings United Football Club team was more dominant during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Hythe Town than it has been in a game for a long time.

But despite enjoying the lion’s share of the play and goalscoring opportunities, Hastings needed a second half equaliser from Bradley Stevenson to earn a Bostik League South East Division point.

Jordy Mongoy holds off an opponent during Hastings United's 1-1 draw at home to Hythe Town on Saturday. Picture courtesy Scott White

Hastings manager Agutter said: “Very frustrated to be honest. It was one of those games where you definitely do not want to give the other team the first goal because they were only interested in sitting off.

See also: * Hastings United held to frustrating home draw

* Hastings United pair set to train with Premier League giants

* Son of ex-Hastings United player on the bench for Tottenham Hotspur

* Hollington United set to be without key man for county final



“Very frustrating, but also pleased that it’s five unbeaten now. Pleased also that a perceived top team in the league has come to The Pilot Field and resorted to parking the bus and time wasting. It’s a back-handed compliment really.

“On another day I think we score five or six. Their goalkeeper has put in one of the best goalkeeping performances I’ve seen. There were three or four unbelievable saves and one in particular in the first half from Jack Dixon - unbelievable.

“I felt like a lot didn’t go our way today and on another day we win quite comfortably.

“We did play well, we played really well. I said to the players after the game I don’t really know what to say; you’re annoyed because we’ve not won, but also you’re quite pleased that we’ve completely battered Hythe Town.

“Today was the most dominant we’ve been for a long time I think. I thought we were more dominant today than we were against Ramsgate (who Hastings beat 3-0 at The Pilot Field two weeks beforehand).

“We’ll take our medicine, use it as experience moving forwards and we’ll carry on our unbeaten run into the Sittingbourne game (on Easter Saturday).

“I thought Davide (Rodari) and Crutts (Sam Cruttwell) were excellent when they came on. It’s tough picking an XI to be fair. We’re blessed with a lot of quality and they’re a really good group as well.

“There’s disappointment obviously to not play, but the togetherness is different class. Nine times out of 10 when you do bring the subs on, they come on motivated and wanting to do well for the team.”

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 33-76 (+41 goal difference), 2 Horsham 34-68 (+30), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 33-63 (+28), 4 Ashford United 33-61 (+31), 5 Haywards Heath Town 33-59 (+16), 6 VCD Athletic 33-56 (+6), 7 Hythe Town 34-51 (+9), 8 Whyteleafe 33-48 (+11), 9 Phoenix Sports 33-43 (-2), 10 Whitstable Town 33-42 (-14).