Hastings United pair set to train with Premier League giants

Two talented young Hastings United footballers are set to showcase their skills at Leicester City this week.

Jamie Fieding and Adam Lovatt will train with the 2015/16 Premier League champions this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Adam Lovatt. Picture courtesy Scott White

Holding midfielder Lovatt played the full 90 minutes in Hastings’ 1-1 draw at home to Hythe Town yesterday (Saturday).

See also: * Premier League clubs watching Hastings United players

* Hastings United talent almost joined Sunderland

* Hastings United ace to go on trial with Leeds United

* Son of ex-Hastings United player on the bench for Tottenham Hotspur



Right-back Fielding sat the Bostik League South East Division game out with a slight calf problem, but thinks he will be fit enough to link up with the Foxes this week.

Lovatt has made 38 appearances for Hastings this season (all bar five of them in the starting line-up) and 71 in total since breaking into the side in autumn 2017.

Fielding has played 30 times this term (24 from the start) and 37 times in total, scoring three goals (two this season). After being in and out of the side during the first four months of the campaign, he has established himself as a regular starter since mid-December.

Lovatt has already taken part in a trial with Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Leeds United this season and almost joined League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland on the final day of the January transfer window.