Five-star Sussex win national league opener

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club made a winning start in the top flight of the FA National Futsal League.

After winning the Division One South title for three consecutive seasons, Sussex marked their long-awaited debut in the National Super League with a 5-0 victory away to FC Salisbury United Futsal.

Sussex captain Jimmy Elford said: “It was a strong start to the season, but there are certainly areas for improvement.

“This will come with games together, but there is a motivation from the group to learn and improve. We have worked harder than anyone to get promoted to the Super League so to be here is a big achievement in itself.”

There were six debutants on show for Sussex as they start to integrate a new-look squad for the 2018/19 season.

A competitive Salisbury provided a physical test from the offset. It was a tough challenge for Sussex, but they managed to slowly grind out an ultimately convincing result.

Although Sussex controlled possession, Salisbury were always a threat. The hosts hit the post, and Matt Cruttwell and Dan Lipman pulled off some fine saves to keep Salisbury out.

Sussex went into the break with a slender 2-0 lead and pulled away with three more goals during a tense second half as Salisbury looked to get back into the game.

Man of the match Jarrod Basger netted a hat-trick and Tobias Seeto bagged a brace. Both of the scorers play for the Australia national team and are regarded as two of the best players in the Super League.

The match sponsor was Hastings Windows.

The Sussex squad was made up of Cruttwell, Lipman, Elford, Doug Reed, Seeto, Basger, Astell, Alan Foster, Alberto Camara, Isma Llorente, Diogo Da Silva and Marcello Graca.

Sussex will be without the influential Reed for their next match, away to Oxford City FC Lions on Sunday October 21, as he will be on international duty for England. The Lions currently sit second in the table having won their opening three matches.