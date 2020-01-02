Hastings United star attracting 'serious interest' from a number of league clubs

Highly-rated Hastings United star Davide Rodari has attracted ‘serious interest’ from a number of clubs, CEO Billy Wood has revealed.

The Italian-born 20-year-old has been on scorching form this season - including scoring eight goals in one game against East Grinstead earlier in the season.

And now with the January transfer window open, clubs are knocking at the door - including National League Harrogate Town.

Wood said: “It’s true Harrogate have shown strong interest but no formal offer has materialised.

“Am I shocked we have been approached on Davide? Absolutely not.

“Davide is a fine example of what this club is looking to do in a sense of development and growth. If Harrogate think they are the only club, they are wrong, we have had league clubs show serious interest too.”

A regular goal scorer in the club’s under-19 and development sides during the 2016-17 campaign, Rodari was promoted to the first-team setup in the 2017-18 season. At that stage he attracted attention from a Championship club - but he suffered an acl injury which saw him sidelined for a number of months.

But after returning to fitness, Rodari is now showing that form again. And Wood knows they might not be able to keep hold of him.

Wood said: “We have to think ahead and be very clinical how we get things done, you have to look at the scenarios and think about the knock on effect.

“I wouldn’t say we have to be a selling club but we are a family club and you have to do what’s right for the players to curate the culture we are building on and off the pitch. Davide has the ability to at some point make a step up, but we have to think about the best move for the individual without allowing it to damage the club’s ambition.

“The way of doing this is having an open door policy with your players who are fully in the know of the vision and they as an individual are part of the family too.”