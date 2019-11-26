Hastings United star hits EIGHT goals in 12-3 win

Hastings United's Davide Rodari hit EIGHT goals as Chris Agutter's side beat East Grinstead 12-3 in an incredible Velcotiy Trophy match at the Pilot Field.

Rodari had scored a hat-trick by the 30th minute before Grinstead pulled two back in the 37th and 49th minutes.

But Tom Chalmers and a fourth for Rodari made it 5-2 at half time. Kenny Pogue and Sam Adams made it 7-2 before Grinstead got another.

Rodari got his fifth before Pogue then got his second. And then Rodari booked ended the game perfectly with another hat-trick to make it 12-3.

Chief executive Billy Wood tweeted: "Well done to @AgutterChris & the squad on a historic night for the club!"