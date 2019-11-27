Hastings United boss hails record-breaking win as U's smash TWELVE past East Grinstead Town

Chris Agutter hailed his ‘excellent’ team after they recorded Hastings United’s biggest ever win with a stunning 12-3 demolition of East Grinstead Town in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night.

Davide Rodari became the first ever U’s player to net eight times in a competitive match, and Kenny Pogue notched a brace as Tom Chalmers and Sam Adams completed the rout.

It’s the third high-scoring thriller between the clubs, in as many seasons.

Hastings romped to a 7-1 league victory in April 2018, while Agutter’s side also came from behind to beat the Wasps 9-2 last season, also in the Velocity Trophy.

Agutter understandably struggled to make sense of the result. He said: “We’re not really going to analyse it, it was such a crazy, freak game.

“There were some outstanding performances. Ryan Worrall and James Pool were exceptional in the middle of midfield, and it was great to have Sam Adams back.

"Davide will get the plaudits, and rightly so, but the team supported him brilliantly.”

He continued: “It’s always nice to play a significant part in the club’s history, and it’s a record that’s there to be broken now.

"Credit to the team, they were excellent, and to have played a small part is obviously great.”

Rodari smashed his own record tally of 16 goals in a season with his eight goals taking him to 18 already this campaign.

The Hastings manager said: “It’s amazing. He’s not really played that much this year but whenever he has, he’s scored. It was a good night and I am really pleased for Davide.

“He made a great impact at the end of last season but at the start of this season he got injured and found himself out of the team thanks to (Ben) Pope’s great start but, to be fair to him, when he’s had his opportunities he’s always taken them.

“It’s only a matter of time before we start him regularly.”

Hastings conceded three goals themselves, two of which came from the hosts own errors in the first half, and Agutter admitted some disappointment.

He said: “The lads looked at me in shock at half-time because I said I’d rather it be 1-0 at than 5-2.

“It was disappointing to concede but it certainly won’t overshadow the 12 goals scored.”

A deluge of water over the county in the previous 48 hours saw the game, originally meant to be played at the Wasps’ GAC Stadium, reversed to the Pilot Field.

Numerous volunteers and backroom staff worked against the clock to pass the pitch inspections and Agutter praised the ‘all-round team effort’ to make sure the game went ahead.

He added: “Between the groundsmen, bar staff, Billy Wood and some of the playing and coaching staff, we all got our hands dirty so it was a great team effort across the board.”

The result secured top spot in Group 4 of the Velocity Trophy, meaning Hastings will travel to Premier Division basement side Corinthian-Casuals in the last-32 of the competition.

Hastings are next in action this Saturday (November 30) when they travel to seventh-placed Guernsey.