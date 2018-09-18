Hastings come from 2-0 down to win 9-2

Hastings United Football Club came from 2-0 down to win 9-2 away to East Grinstead Town tonight (Tuesday).

Chris Agutter’s side scored eight second half goals without reply in a remarkable Bostik League Velocity Trophy first round tie.

Daniel Ajakaiye netted four times to take his tally for the season to 14, Antonio Walker bagged a brace, and there was one apiece for Jamie Fielding, Sam Cruttwell and Kelvin Ogboe.

In an all-South East Division affair, Grinstead took a 28th minute lead against the run of play when Robin Deen fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Although Hastings goalkeeper Charlie Horlock pulled off a superb double save, Grinstead doubled their advantage moments later when Jack Conway ran through to score.

Hastings got one back before the break when Ajakaiye latched on to a Cruttwell pass and slotted past home goalkeeper Tommy Taylor.

The visitors went from 2-1 behind to 3-2 ahead with a quickfire double early in the second half. Fielding equalised with a header from Dayshonne Golding’s corner and moments later Ajakaiye’s shot from just outside the area slipped through Taylor’s grasp.

The goal frenzy continued as Walker cut in from the left touchline and drove a low shot past the goalkeeper to make it 4-2.

Ajakaiye squandered a terrific headed opportunity before Cruttwell added number five with a 25-yard free kick in the 71st minute. Shortly afterwards, Walker grabbed his second with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Ogboe came off the bench to score the seventh Hastings goal in the 80th minute and Ajakaiye completed his hat-trick with a simple finish for number eight.

Ajakaiye hit the post after rounding the goalkeeper, but moments later did get his fourth when he burst clear before slotting home. The jet-heeled forward had the ball in the net for a fifth time only to be denied by an offside flag.

Hastings: Horlock, Vickers, Beale (Mensah), Cruttwell, Howlett-Mundle, Golding, Lovatt, Ajakaiye, Walker (Ogboe), Fielding, Ibrahim (Adams). Subs not used: Christie, Dullaway.

Hastings will host Thamesmead Town or Merstham in round two, but next up is a long trip to Leiston in Emirates FA Cup second round qualifying this coming Saturday.