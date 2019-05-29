England World Cup star delights school pupils

England cricket star Jonny Bairstow made a special visit to Vinehall School.

Vinehall was hosting the Gray-Nicolls 2020 product launch when Bairstow stopped by for a surprise practice session in the sports hall.

England cricket star Jonny Bairstow with staff at Vinehall School

Word spread through the school like wildfire about the 29-year-old’s presence and exams were finished in record time.

Students raced to the terrace area where Bairstow made his way out to say hello. He happily chatted, and signed bats, pads and even the occasional trainer.

A Vinehall School spokesman said: “We were very impressed by how generous he was with his time and wish him all the very best at the World Cup.”

Bairstow is set to open the batting for England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which will get underway tomorrow (Thursday) with England taking on South Africa.

England cricket star Jonny Bairstow signs a bat for a pupil at Vinehall School

The right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper has played in 63 Tests, 63 One Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals.

Vinehall is a co-educational day, boarding school and nursery in Robertsbridge for children aged 2-13 years.