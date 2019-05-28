Hastings hope key man will play despite dislocating finger

Hastings Priory Cricket Club is hopeful that Elliot Hooper will be fit for its next game despite suffering a painful injury last weekend.

The influential all-rounder dislocated the top joint in his index finger on his right hand attempting a diving catch during Sunday’s cup defeat against Eastbourne.

Hooper, who bats and bowls left-handed, went straight to hospital to get the injury checked out, but Priory hope he will play in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two match away to Haywards Heath this coming Saturday.

See also: * Hastings coach praises ‘really good win’

* Hastings up to second after third win in four games

* Hastings beaten by Eastbourne in county cup

* Huge partnership gives Bexhill victory against Rye



Speaking on Monday afternoon, Priory coach Ian Gillespie said: “The good news is it doesn’t look quite as bad as it did at the time.

“It’s obviously going to be very sore, but it’s quite possible that he could play next week. I would say it’s 70-30 that he will play.”

Fast bowler Adam Pye is likely to need another week to recover from the injury he suffered against Billingshurst on May 11, although he is responding well.

Another seamer, John Morgan, seems to have shaken off the injury which restricted him to just two overs against Chichester Priory Park on May 18.

Priory hope to welcome back spinner Jed O’Brien after he missed all of last weekend’s action due to work.

The match between fourth-placed Haywards Heath and second-placed Priory will start an hour earlier than usual at 11.30am to allow players to watch the Champions League football final in the evening.