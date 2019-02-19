Watch brass band drum up interest for Hastings Fat Tuesday at London rail station

Commuters got into the Louisiana spirit last week as a nine piece brass band, led by megaphone-wielding blues singer Doctor Savage, performed a secret gig at Charing Cross Station to promote the upcoming Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival.

Held over the first five days of March, Fat Tuesday is the UK’s largest Mardis Gras event, and sees 250 free gigs across the town among a chaos of New Orleans-inspired carnival, colour and fancy dress.

The festival climaxes on the fifth and final day – Shrove Tuesday – where hundreds of musicians embark on a tour around the town’s venues, including former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Radioactive Man, Danny Rampling and Beans on Toast.

