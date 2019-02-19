Time to celebrate when Hastings Fat Tuesday music fest hits town

The countdown has begun. Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival - the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration - will be soon on us and marking its 10th year in spectacular style.

Fat Tuesday will again be showcasing Hastings’ thriving music scene and its enormous variety.

On Fat Friday, March 1, the launch party will be held at the Albion in Hastings Old Town, with a live performance by The Great Malarkey. Unplugged Saturday - on March 2, sees 40 acts covering a variety of musical genres, touring around bars and restaurants, playing 15 minute acoustic sets. This carries on into the evening at multiple venues across the town.

The Mardis Gras Ball also takes place on March 2 - embrace the spirit of Bourbon Street and wear your most outrageous outfit. On arrival at St Mary In The Castle, guests will be welcomed by stilt walkers in crinoline, a superb all female Mariachi band, Las Adelitas, followed by Chantelle Duncan and then The Brass Funkeys. DJ Bad Mutha Funker will keep the energy going.

The Umbrella Parade is on Sunday March 3 lead by the much-loved Second Line Band, and fun for all the family – all you need to take part is a decorated umbrella. Radiator Arts are running workshops at the Stade where you can pimp up your brolly. The procession ends at St Mary in The Castle for Preservation Sunday, a carnival atmosphere and clash of the 2nd line bands.

Other events include Sonics over the weekend, a two day celebration of avant garde electronic music which features electronic pioneers The Radiophonic Workshop which will be performing live at Black Market VIP, George Street, on Sunday March 3.

There is also Off Axis and Un-Convention, then Fat Tuesday itself on March 5 is a raucous night of Mardi Gras madness, as 12 venues host The Fat Tuesday Tour when 24 bands play 20 minute sets in three venues each. These include brilliant bands such as Sam Calvert, Beans On Toast, Sisteray, Animal Noise, Sister Susie, Marie White, and Matilda’s Scoundrels with headliner act the legendary Glen Matlock, original bassist for the Sex Pistols, who co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

All details, dates and times on hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

