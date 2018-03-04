UPDATE: Southern Water repairs burst pipe

Southern Water has repaired the burst reservoir pipe which has caused water loss woes for many customers in Hastings in the last 24 hours.

At around 3pm yesterday, Southern Water said it had discovered a burst pipe at one of its reservoirs, which resulted in many homes in the TN34 and TN35 postcode areas being without water or with low water pressure.

A few hours later, the water provider confirmed it had located the offending pipe, which was in Layton Road, and was working to get the supply back to customers.

As the repair works continued into this morning, concerned customers tweeted Southern Water to ask what was going on, with some people losing their heating in the cold weather or being unable to use the toilet.

But now, Southern Water said a normal service should be restored for the majority of customers.

It said: “Following the burst on the 6”main yesterday, we’ve repaired the pipe and most customers should now be back in supply in the TN34 & TN35 postcode areas of #Hastings. If you’re continuing to experience problems, please contact our emergency number: 0330 303 0368.

“We apologise again for the inconvenience caused and thank our affected customers for their patience and understanding.”