Many homes to lose water supply after reservoir pipe bursts

Many homes in Hastings will lose their water supply after a pipe burst.

In a statement, Southern Water said: “We’re aware of a burst on a main from one of our reservoirs in the Hastings area. Our crews are working to locate the burst, but unfortunately a number of customers in the TN34 & TN35 postcode areas are likely to lose their supply or experience low pressure shortly.

“We apologise to all affected customers and thank them for their patience. We’ll be contacting all affected vulnerable customers whilst we work hard to find & fix the issue as quickly & safely as possible. Please keep checking our online pages for updates or call our emergency line 0330 303 0368.”