Resurfacing work on main Hastings road

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation on a main Hastings road due to roadworks.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works on the A259 Rye Road, Hastings, starting on Monday, January 28.

The work will continue for eight nights.

The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am and temporary traffic lights will be in place.

Ironlatch Avenue

Elsewhere, the footpath of Ironlatch Avenue, in Hastings, will remain closed until Friday, February 8, due to footway reconstruction works.

East Sussex Highways said the duration of the works has increased due to additional works being identified.

The work started on Monday, November 19, 2018 between Crowhurst Road and Redgeland Rise and the road has remained open during the works.

Manually operated temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

Hastings Road

On Monday (January 7), East Sussex Highways will be carrying out drainage repairs in Hastings Road, Battle.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 8am and 4.30pm.

The works will take place for up to 2 weeks.

Birch Way

A week later, on Monday, January 14, carriageway patching works will be carried out in Birch Way, Hastings.

The work is scheduled to take place between 7am and 7pm for two days.

Harley Way

Harley Way, in St Leonards, will be closed between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Monday, January 21, while East Sussex Highways conduct a drainage survey.

The work will take one day.

Local people have been advised to park their vehicle off the road or in another location to avoid cars being towed away.

East Sussex Highways said there will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

Elphinstone Road

On Monday (January 28), East Sussex Highways will be carrying out drainage repairs on Elphinstone Road, Hastings.

The works will take three nights to complete.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 7pm and 6am.

East Sussex Highwayds said all roadworks are weather dependent and dates may change.

See more:

Hastings beach chalets available for public to snap up

Community group calls for answers over Hastings Pier closure