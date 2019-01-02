Hastings beach chalets available for public to snap up

A limited number of beach huts have become available at West Marina, in Hastings.

The council is inviting members of the public to snap them up.

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “Our beach huts are very popular, and at most sites we have waiting lists.

“However, we do now have limited space for the back row chalets at West Marina, and these cost £1,189 per year. If you are interested in enjoying the beach for less than £25 a week, or for more details, please do contact resortservices@hastings.gov.uk.”