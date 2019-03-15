Police appeal for witnesses to A21 head-on collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a head-on collision on the A21 near Robertsbridge.

Police said the collision between two Volvo XC60s happened at 3.35pm on Friday (March 8) on the A21 near John’s Cross.

An air ambulance landed at the scene. Picture: Hannah Frost-Harrison

All the people involved suffered minor injuries and were treated at Conquest Hospital.

PC Tom Williamson said: “We are appealing to any witness who had left the scene prior to police arrival to get in touch. We also would like to hear from anyone who may be on the road at the time with dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online on quoting serial 763 of 8/3.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said the air ambulance service joined paramedics at the scene.

He added: “Three patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 4.08pm.

It sent two fire engines and an officer to the scene but, on arrival, no one was trapped and they left the scene at 4.20pm, a spokesman added.

A police spokesman said the northbound carriageway of the A21 reopened less than an hour after the collision happened.

The southbound carriageway reopened later Friday evening once the council cleared the road surface, according to police.

