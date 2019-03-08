A21 closed after two-car collision

The A21 has been closed following a collision between two cars, according to reports.

Reports said the two cars collided ‘head on’ between the A2100 London Road and Johns Cross Road.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 3.35pm.

A police spokesman said those involved suffered minor injuries and were taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

The air ambulance also landed nearby.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 4.08pm to reports of a two car collision.

They sent two fire engines and an officer to the scene but, on arrival, said it became clear no one was trapped.

They left the scene at 4.20pm, a spokesman added.

A police spokesman said the northbound carriageway of the A21 reopened less than an hour after the collision

The soutbound will be reopened once the council clears the road surface, according to police.

See more:

Have you seen ‘suspicious van’ in Westfield and Three Oaks?

Person in hospital after Hurst Green house fire

Bexhill church targeted by vandals