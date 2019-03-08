Have you seen ‘suspicious van’ in Westfield and Three Oaks?

Police are appealing for information about a ‘suspicious van’ which was driven in Westfield and Three Oaks.

Rother Police said it has received reports of the van over the last few days.

Police

Police said it has been described as a light blue transit van with trade plates on and no number plates.

If you see it please call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 912 of 04/03/2019.

