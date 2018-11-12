Main road into Hastings floods after heavy rain

A main road into Hastings has flooded following a morning of heavy rain.

Pictures shared on social media showed Sedlescombe Road North under a large amount of standing water at approximately 10am on Monday (November 12).

Picture: Sarah Veness

An eyewitness said a manhole cover was pushed out due to the water and said the flooding has been made worse by falling leaves.

Pictures show motorists continuing to drive through the water close to Ledsham Avenue.

There are no reports of any road closures or diversions but traffic reports suggest traffic is slow in the area.

There are also reports of flooding on the A259 Barnhorn Road following this morning’s showers.

Picture: Sarah Veness

