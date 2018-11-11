Man critically ill after stabbing in Hastings town centre

A man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Hastings town centre in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, November 11).

The 33-year-old victim was attacked in Trinity Street around 1am.

Police are investigating a serious assault in Trinity Street in Hastings. Picture by Daniel Burton

Sussex Police say the man had previously been socialising in the town and is known to have had a verbal altercation with a friend outside the Brass Monkey before both went to the Safe Space shelter at His Place Church in Robertson Street.

It was after he left the shelter on his own that he was attacked by three men outside a health food shop in Trinity Street.

Medical volunteers from Safe Space, alerted by pub watch radio, quickly attended the scene and transferred him by stretcher to the shelter where he was treated by paramedics.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where his condition was described as critical following surgery on Sunday morning.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley, Hastings district policing commander, said: “While this is an apparently unprovoked attack, we are considering the possibility that it is not completely random.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack, saw the three suspects or the victim in the area in the time leading up to it or who recognises the descriptions of the men.

“All three men are white. One was wearing a blue/purple-and-black two-tone waterproof jacket with the black hood up, a light/grey coloured top under the jacket with, possibly, a large Tommy Hilfiger logo on the front, a dark-coloured belt, very light-coloured trousers and black shoes with a white sole.

“The second was wearing a green/grey coloured hooded top with a thick black stripe across the back and a black square Nike Air logo on the front, dark trousers and dark shoes. The bottom of a white top can be seen under the hoody.

“The third man was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and white shoes. He was either wearing a dark cap under the hood of the jacket or his dark hair line can be seen.

“We are treating this as an attempted murder and I would urge anyone with information to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Twycross.”