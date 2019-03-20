Lorry topples on to van at site of new St Leonards road

A lorry has toppled on to a van close to the newly-opened section of the Queensway Gateway road.
Pictures from the scene show a Breheny van damaged underneath the weight of a large lorry.
The incident has happened close to the new stretch of Queensway Gateway which was opened yesterday (Tuesday, March 19).
It was reported to have happened at 5pm – shortly after the new stretch of road opened.
A spokesman for Sea Change said: “This wasn’t to do with any public traffic but a minor accident between two construction vehicles: a lorry unloading ballast tipped over onto a Breheny van.
“I understand no-one was hurt and, apart from some red faces, there were no other consequences, fortunately.”
The incident is not disrupting traffic on the newly-opened section of the Queensway Gateway road.
Access to the Emmaus Hastings and Rother charity superstore has not been affected.
Breheny has been approached for comment.
