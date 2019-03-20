Lorry topples on to van at site of new St Leonards road

A lorry has toppled on to a van close to the newly-opened section of the Queensway Gateway road.

Pictures from the scene show a Breheny van damaged underneath the weight of a large lorry.

A lorry has toppled over on the Queensway Gateway road

The incident has happened close to the new stretch of Queensway Gateway which was opened yesterday (Tuesday, March 19).

It was reported to have happened at 5pm – shortly after the new stretch of road opened.

A spokesman for Sea Change said: “This wasn’t to do with any public traffic but a minor accident between two construction vehicles: a lorry unloading ballast tipped over onto a Breheny van.

“I understand no-one was hurt and, apart from some red faces, there were no other consequences, fortunately.”

The incident is not disrupting traffic on the newly-opened section of the Queensway Gateway road.

Access to the Emmaus Hastings and Rother charity superstore has not been affected.

Breheny has been approached for comment.

