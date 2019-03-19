Hastings Pier to ‘remain closed over Easter’

The reopening of Hastings Pier will be delayed and looks set to be closed over Easter, according to a spokesman.

The pier has been closed since December 2018 to allow time for repairs which owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said were ‘essential’ following a fire in November.

Last Tuesday (March 12), Mr Gulzar’s spokesman Brett McLean said the pier’s reopening could be delayed while they wait for the delivery of five new log cabins which were given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council earlier this month.

However, today (Tuesday, March 19) pier staff said the reopening of the pier ‘will be delayed by a few weeks’.

A statement said: “We were due to open at the end of March but because of some storm damage reported to HBC (Hastings Borough Council) over the weekend this will be delayed by few weeks.

“Rest assured we want the pier to be open soonest even if it is for the general public to walk and enjoy to start with.”

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council denied asking pier staff to keep the popular attraction closed.

They added: “The pier’s Facebook post appears to suggest that we have asked/required them to close, but that is not the case.

“We simply passed on a comment from a member of the public to the pier management, and also another Facebook link showing the damage which had also been brought to our attention, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/464187234015622/ as this showed the apparent damage.

“Obviously we are disappointed that the pier is still closed, and will remain closed over Easter.

“We have always said that safety is paramount. We hope that the pier’s engineers are able to make an assessment of the damage, and how serious it is, as soon as possible, so that they can then make the necessary repairs to reopen it again.”

Pier staff said it will be open for Pier Jam in May 2019.

Brett McLean, spokesman for Hastings Pier, said: “We apologise wholeheartedly for the delay in the reopening of the award winning Hastings Pier, this is due to an unexpected delay in the manufacturing, delivery and the allocated time necessary for construction of the log cabins plus recent sub structure damage caused by the recent storms which will be repaired shortly by our engineering team.

“We will announce an official date of reopening in the not to distant future which will include an official reopening event that everyone will be welcome to attend and enjoy.”

See more:

Pier to close until March for essential repairs

Hastings Pier closure ‘could have been handled better’ says council leader

Community group calls for answers over Hastings Pier closure

More than 1,000 sign petition to reopen Hastings Pier

Amber Rudd calls for ‘urgency’ in reopening Hastings Pier