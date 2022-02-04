Hastings Station emergency incident - here’s the latest update on trains

Trains in the Hastings area may still be cancelled, delayed or revised as normal service resumes.

Disruption is expected until 3pm today (Friday, February 4).

Trains were not able to enter or leave Hastings while the incident was ongoing.

A Southern spokesman said: “Trains between Hastings and London are disrupted as a result of this incident as stock and crew have been displaced.

“We are working hard to restore services to normal however there will be cancellations and alterations to trains whilst we do this.

“Arriva Buses are accepting our ticket holders between Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells on routes 7 and 402, at no extra cost.

Southern Rail

“Stagecoach Buses are accepting our ticket holders on routes 254, 304 and 305 between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings at no extra cost.

“Please allow more time to reach your destination today and check online journey planners for up to date information.”

See also: Beach front land for sale has planning permission for two houses