This is why King Offa Way was closed last night

King Offa Way was closed in both directions on Wednesday night (July 10).
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of police cars rushing towards King Offa Way at approximately 8.15pm.
A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed this was following a number of reports of concern for a man sitting on a bridge over the road.
However, the spokesman added, it was established that he was a photographer.
Sussex Police said all was in order.
