Hastings incident: Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries and arrest made

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a domestic incident in Hastings this morning.

The incident inside a property in St Helen’s Road sparked a large emergency response.

Emergency services at the scene in Hastings. Picture: Daniel Burton

Around six police vehicles and three ambulances were seen in the road at 7am, an eyewitness said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to reports of a domestic incident inside a property in St Helen’s Road, Hastings, at around 7am on Thursday (July 11).

“A man suffered serious head injuries and has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

“A 27-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. The man and woman are known to each other.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews attended following a call at 6.30am.