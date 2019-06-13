St Leonards road to be closed for four days

A road in St Leonards will be closed to through traffic for four days.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out carriageway jointing works on Gillsmans Park, St Leonards.

Work will start on Monday, June 17, 2019, and continue for four days.

Gillsmans Park will be closed to through traffic between 7am and 7pm from Gillsmans Hill to Fernside Avenue with traffic diverted via Gillsmans Hill, Fern Road, Fernside Avenue and vice versa.

