Man arrested after Bexhill town centre collision

A man has been arrested after a collision in Bexhill town centre, police said.

Police attended Parkhurst Road, Bexhill, just before 9.10am on Tuesday (June 11) to reports of a car colliding with two parked vehicles and a lorry.

Police said a 53-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

As of 11.30am on Tuesday (June 11) he remained in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Parkhurst Road was closed following the collision pictures from the scene showed damage to the front of the car.