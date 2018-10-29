Television personality pays a visit to Hastings Pier

Hastings continues to be a magnet for television personalities.

Latest to pay the town a visit is architect and TV presenter George Clarke, best known for his series Restoration Man and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, where he features people who have come up with innovative ways to live in small spaces.

In April 2012, Clarke was appointed as an independent adviser to the government to help bring thousands of empty properties back into use for families in need of stable, secure homes.

George is pictured here with Pier Manager Sarah Lawlor and Deputy Manager Westli Smith. Picture by Sid Saunders.

